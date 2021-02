Politics B92.net finds out: Vucic will talk to Putin soon; main topic - vaccines President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will talk to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, by phone in exactly half an hour, it has been confirmed for B92.net Source: B92 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 13:05 Tweet Share

As we find out, the topics of conversation between Vučić and Putin will be economic cooperation between Serbia and Russia, military-technical cooperation, but above all the purchase of a new amount of vaccines against coronavirus.