Politics Albanian post: Document leaked; These are eight steps to calm tensions on KiM PHOTO "Albanian Post" published a document in which an eight-step plan was presented, which should reduce tensions in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Friday, June 2, 2023

The document "De-escalation in four northern municipalities - a step by step scenario" was published immediately after French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, requested the urgent holding of new elections in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo.



They did so after a meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and representatives of the interim Pristina government at the summit of the European Political Community, which was held yesterday in Chisinau.



"Albanian Post" also published a photo of the document, the authenticity of which has not yet been confirmed.



The document states that the EU and the Quint countries (USA, Germany, France, Italy and the UK) take responsibility for leading the process envisaged in the following steps:



1. Kosovo and Serbia reconfirm their to the implementation of the basic agreement. Particular focus on articles 1, 3, 7 and 9.



2. Kosovo withdraws its special police forces. The withdrawal is matched by Serbia reducing to normal the combat readiness of its Armed Forces.



3. Regular Police, assisted by KFOR and EULEX, are responsible for security on the ground.



4. Protests are annulled. Ordinary life is restored. Regular municipal functions and services resume. Municipal premises in the four northern municipalities are accessible to municipal employees. The term 'municipal employees' refers to Kosovo municipal civil servants.



5. Mayors resign in mid-July 2023, paving the path for President Osmani to declare early municipal elections.



6. Early municipal elections take place in late August or early September 2023.



7. Points 3, 4, 5 and 6 are matched with meaningful progress in defining the self-management framework for the Kosovo Serb community - article 7 of the basic agreement - and in implementing article 1 of the basic agreement as good faith steps.



8. Mid-November 2023 - effectively implementing articles 1, 2, 3, 7 and 9, of the Basic Agreement.