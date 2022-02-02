Politics Vučić met with Escobar and Lajčák VIDEO / PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met today in Belgrade with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 21:05 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting started at 6 p.m. in Villa Mir.

After the meeting with Escobar, President Vucic also met with the European Union's Special Envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues in the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčák.



They discussed critical topics for Serbia’s and Western Balkans’ sustainable economic future and the stability of the whole region.



The President underlined that as a reliable partner in all signed agreements, Serbia acted responsibly and fulfilled its obligations while encountering continuous attempts by Pristina’s authorities to provoke and avoid meeting their obligations. This had a negative impact on the resumption of the dialogue.

"At the trilateral meeting, we discussed key topics important for the sustainable future and stability of the region, as well as the progress of Serbia and the Western Balkans," Vucic wrote on Instagram.