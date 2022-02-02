Vučić with Escobar and Lajčák separately, followed by a trilateral meeting
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet today in Belgrade with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar.Source: Tanjug
He will also meet with EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and Other Regional Issues in the Western Balkans Miroslav Lajčák.
It is planned that Vučić will first meet with Escobar at 6 p.m. in Villa Mir, the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced. At 7 p.m., Vučić will talk to Lajčák separately.
After separate meetings, a trilateral meeting of officials is planned for 7.30 p.m.