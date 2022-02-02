Politics 0

Vučić with Escobar and Lajčák separately, followed by a trilateral meeting

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet today in Belgrade with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar.

Source: Tanjug
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

He will also meet with EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and Other Regional Issues in the Western Balkans Miroslav Lajčák.

It is planned that Vučić will first meet with Escobar at 6 p.m. in Villa Mir, the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced. At 7 p.m., Vučić will talk to Lajčák separately.

After separate meetings, a trilateral meeting of officials is planned for 7.30 p.m.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Brnabic: Vucic is being guarded

Prime Minister Brnabić says that at this moment, the main suspects in planning assassination of President of Serbia are beyond reach of our security services.

Politics Thursday, January 27, 2022 11:31 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic
page 1 of 18 go to page