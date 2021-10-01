Politics Strange: Why is she silent now? It is still unknown what is the position of Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani on the agreement signed today in Brussels with Serbia on the issue of license plates. Source: Kosovo online Friday, October 1, 2021 | 07:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

According to the Pristina newspaper Lajmi, although several hours have passed since the Serbian and Kosovo sides signed the agreement, Osmani did not respond.



It is still unknown why the president did not announce her official position, although she has been actively commenting on the tense situation in northern Kosovo in recent days and calling on the international community to react to the actions of "criminal Serb groups in the north", according to Lajmi.



Furthermore, Osmani did not react to the rejection of the Kosovo Government to the offer of the American gas pipeline, which she insisted on being approved.



It is not known whether there is dissatisfaction with the work of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, but the actions taken by the government so far are strange, according to Lajmi.



Today's agreement in Brussels was described by the opposition and many opposition actors as "backwardness" and "surrender of sovereignty", while many circles in Serbia described the agreement as a victory for Belgrade, while President Osmani hadn't reacted, Lajmi concludes, as Kosovo online reports.