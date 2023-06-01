Politics It started; Albanians arrive at the bridge; Strong police forces deployed PHOTO/VIDEO The night in three municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija passed peacefully, but as the day goes by, tensions rise again. Source: B92 Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 13:08 Tweet Share

A smaller group of Serbs remained on the watch in front of the municipalities during the night, and new gatherings began immediately in the morning.



At the same time, there are still strong KFOR forces in front of the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo. Also, at 12 o'clock, the "March on the Serbs" started, which was organized by the Albanians. The flags of the "KLA" are carried along. A large number of Kosovo police members are also present.