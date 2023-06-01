Politics Kurti's unprecedented response to everyone: Think... I want to defend the Serbs "Those who talk about sanctions should perhaps think more deeply", this is Albin Kurti's message to the hitherto unprecedented series of pressures on Pristina. Source: Kossev Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 10:57 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Let us recall that the so-called authorities Kosovo has been under the attack of sharp criticism since the Kosovo authorities, through the special units of the Kosovo police, despite the opposition of the local population and Western partners, occupied the municipal buildings in the North and brought the newly elected mayors to work.



Kurti said this in an interview with the Financial Times, in Bratislava, which he boasted about this evening, KoSSev reports.



He said he was pleased to speak immediately after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a plan for the Western Balkans to approach the single market at a global security conference.



"Serbia has not imposed sanctions on the Russian Federation and is financing the fascist militia in the northern part of my country, so maybe they should receive sanctions," Kurti once again repeated the accusations against Serbia.



KoSSev, however, reminds that the so-called Kosovo has already received the first sanction - its participation in Defender Europe 2023 was cancelled, which Pristina boasted about for a year. Then the US ambassador in Pristina clearly labeled the Kosovo prime minister as the cause of the current crisis, making it clear that there is a compromise in relations with the US.



And State Secretary Anthony Blinken, or the State Department, spoke out twice, strongly condemning the unilateral move, requesting an immediate de-escalation of tensions.



These words have been continuously repeated since Friday, but so far without results.



"It's naive and wrong," says Kurti about Blinken's advertising, while his close associate, the president of the Kosovo Assembly, Glauk Konjufca, adds: "The US does not understand Kosovo's position."



"I admit and I know that when it comes to approaches, we have a little difference, but honestly, I don't feel that any kind of sanctions in Kosovo is the right measure," he said.



Moreover, Kurti confirmed to the Financial Times that he is in daily contact with the American ambassador in Pristina. He is also ready to hold a meeting with the Serbian president with the mediation of Brussels.



He even welcomed the deployment of NATO troops, saying that he himself has been calling for more NATO troops since last year.



However, while the western international partners, the so-called Kosovo, from the highest positions, point to him as the one responsible for starting the crisis, expecting him to move the mayors to alternative locations and withdraw the police from the municipal buildings, Kurti says: "It has finally been proven who we are up against - extremists in masks who burn everything that is not Serbian". He directly accused "the criminal structures of Serbia and Russia, Aleksandar Vučić, Aleksandar Vulin and Ivica Dačić, and Zvonko Veselinović and Milan Radoičić for the crisis in the North".



Kurti also sends a message from Bratislava that he "wants to defend all Serbs in Kosovo", because he himself "suffered a lot in his life" and does not want "others to suffer" and that he does not want others to feel that there is no one to support them. represents.



"I am also their prime minister," says Albin Kurti.