Politics KFOR took over control; A "march on the Serbs" is being prepared... PHOTO/VIDEO The night in three municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija passed peacefully. Source: B92 Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 10:35

A smaller group of Serbs remained on the watch in front of the municipalities.



Members of KFOR are still in front of the municipalities, while members of special forces are present within the local self-governments.



The mayor of Leposavic has been sleeping within the municipality for three nights.



During the day, it is expected that KFOR will strengthen its presence in Zvečan.

Borrell: Violence must be strongly condemned

The EU's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said today that the violence in Kosovo must be condemned, adding that he will continue to talk with the parties involved.



On the sidelines of the Summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, he said that yesterday in Slovakia he called on the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, to play his role in calming the crisis, reports Reuters.



As he stated, he hopes to convey the same message to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in Moldova.

They want a meeting between Vučić and Osmani

German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron want joint talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and President of Pristina's temporary institutions Vjosa Osmani, writes DW. As stated, the meeting should take place today, on the sidelines of the meeting of the European Political Community in Moldova.