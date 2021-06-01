Politics Palmer visited Visoki Decani Monastery PHOTO Bishop of Raška-Prizren Teodosije talked at Visoki Dečani Monastery today with the US Special Envoy for Western Balkans Mr. Matthew Palmer. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 22:52 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Bishop of Raška-Prizren Teodosije informed Mr. Matthew Palmer about the problems Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo is facing.



The Bishop especially spoke about the problems of our faithful people and saints in the light of the latest incidents and the refusal of Kosovo institutions to execute the decision of the Constitutional Court on the land of the monastery of Visoki Decani.



The Bishop expressed the position that our Church has always been open to dialogue, but that it implies that local institutions in Kosovo and Metohija must respect court decisions and the rule of law.