Politics They will impose visas and sanctions on us? Head of the Atlantic Council of Serbia says that it is necessary to reach Belgrade-Pristina agreement as certain sanctions may follow if this does not happen. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 08:55

The president of the Atlantic Council of Serbia says that it is necessary to reach an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina and that certain sanctions may follow if this does not happen.



"I have the impression that it was presented to both sides that certain sanctions will follow if some kind of agreement is not made between them, i.e., that there will be measures that Vučić did not clearly state, but he said that this is a problem for Serbia," Vladan Živulović pointed out.



"Albanians have also been warned about what will happen to them," Živulović told Tanjug.



Živulović states that the prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, is calculating with a "change" regarding the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities because he is basing his political platform on this in the campaign for the elections in Kosovo and Metohija, and that he does not want to compromise his position because he believes that his rating would drop.



"The US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said that the CSM will be formed with or without Kurti, or with an alternative," Živulović recalled.



He added that it is evident that the Albanians will not enter the Council of Europe if Kurti continues to be stubborn about the formation of the CSM, and that there will be consequences for Serbia if it is not constructive in reaching an agreement.



"If they are not cooperative, the Albanians will be prevented from everything that was promised to them. Serbia has entered a constructive phase, otherwise sanctions will follow - withdrawal of investments and cancellation of the visa regime," said Živulović.



Commenting on the interpretation of certain Western analysts that the proposed Franco-German plan aims to "suppress" Russia's influence in the Western Balkans, Živulović assesses that the frozen conflict between Belgrade and Pristina suits the Russians, so that they can resolve it "in exchange for the Western understanding of a potential frozen conflict in Ukraine''.



"At this moment, the Russians are stuck with Ukraine and the question is how long will this conflict last, and it is necessary to have something to be able to negotiate with the West in order to somehow bring it to an end. Russia here is suited to a frozen conflict that they could solve in exchange for a Western understanding of a frozen conflict in Ukraine," Živulović concluded.