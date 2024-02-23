Sports Pešić removed three players from the list for the match against Finland Serbian basketball coach Svetislav Pešić shortened the list of players he is counting on for the EuroBasket qualification match against Finland. Source: B92, D.Dj. Friday, February 23, 2024 | 11:35 Tweet Share Foto: Srdjan StevanovicStarsportphoto

On Friday, the "Eagles" will play the first match in group G in the "Aleksandar Nikolić" hall in Belgrade.



Uroš Trifunović, Ognjen Dobrić and Aleksa Uskoković will not play for Serbia in that match, as they were not on the list on the FIBA website.



Pešić will count on the following players against Finland.



Aleksa Avramović, Aleksa Radanov, Balša Koprivica, Vanja Marinković, Dejan Davidovac, Dušan Beslać, Dušan Ristić, Luka Mitrović, Marko Gudurić, Nikola Djurišić, Ognjen Jaramaz and Filip Petrushev.