Sports Partizan remains invincible in the Arena, Trinchieri: "My heart is here" Partizan basketball players defeated Zalgiris from Kaunas in a match of the 23rd round of the Euro League in "Stark Arena" 81:72 ​ Source: B92 Friday, January 26, 2024 | 22:42

The black and whites now have 12 wins and 11 losses in the elite competition, while the Lithuanians have a record of 8-15 and are far from playoff chances.



However, since the arrival of Andrea Trinchieri, Zalgiris has been playing much better, and this was evident in the match against Fenerbahce (98:75).



The former coach of Partizan Andrea Trinchieri was welcomed in an exceptional way by the home crowd, and after the match he received praise from his colleague Željko Obradović.



''They are a very good team. We found a way to get them. They controlled the match because of coach Trinchieri who has been doing an excellent job since he took over Zalgiris'', Željko Obradović said.



Trinchieri was rather emotional after the match:



''Someone can work all their life, get trophies, but this is something that no one can take away from you. That's why it's special. I gave everything here, both good and bad. Someone from Partizan told me nice things and that is worth more than all the trophies. I will always be grateful, my heart is here''.



It is interesting and rare this season that both teams performed with complete rosters.

