Novak is invincible! Boom-boom Fritz out for Melbourne's 11th semi-final
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 11:00

The Serb won 7:6 (3), 4:6, 6:2, 6:3 at 30 Melbourne degrees Celsius and after an almost four-hour battle.



Only after two and a half hours of play, at the opening of the third set, did Djokovic make the first break, after 15 missed opportunities, and therefore broke the match against the awkward American.



"Fritz played high-quality tennis, shot close to the line, forced me to be in the game. It was difficult to find timing, the sun was strong. I am tired and exhausted. Big applause for Fritz, he deserved the applause. He played fantastic tennis," said Djokovic after the match.



It was his 33rd consecutive victory in Melbourne, 94th in the tournament of his career and ninth in as many duels with the American who played perhaps the best tennis of his life in the first two sets, but it did not help him.



Fourth seed Jannik Sinner or fifth seed Andrey Rublev will face the 36-year-old in his 48th major semifinal.



"Nick, let's get some popcorn and see how they play," Novak told Kyrgios about the potential rivals in an on court interview.