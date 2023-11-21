In 2008, Nadal said something to Ivanovic that makes Djokovic even more impressive
Ana Ivanovic joined the discussion about who is the greatest tennis player of all time (GOAT).Source: B92
The former world number 1 revealed an interesting anecdote from 13 years ago that can confirm the greatness of Novak Djokovic's achievements.
Ivanovic revealed what Rafael Nadal told her in 2008.
"I remember Rafa telling me in 2008, 'I don't know how long I will last,' and here is Novak, he is fighting. The fact that Novak is so strong and healthy is really fascinating to me, kudos to him," said Ana Ivanovic in the "Alesto" podcast.
"Definitely, we all mature and age brings its own experiences. He has definitely changed. I think we are all constantly changing", Ana said.
On Monday, Djokovic began his 400th week at the top of the ATP rankings, after winning the Final Masters in Turin for a record seventh time.
"Honestly, we didn't think it would last that long. What's really fascinating to me is how he manages to keep his body in good shape and healthy. It's a hard sport, it has a big impact on the body, we can see it from Roger and Rafa," says Ivanović.
Ivanovic is six months younger than Djokovic, and while she retired in 2016, Novak still rules the tennis courts.