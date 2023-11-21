In 2008, Nadal said something to Ivanovic that makes Djokovic even more impressive

In 2008, Ivanovic played the final of the Australian Open and won Roland Garros and became number 1, where she stayed for 12 weeks.

However, the attention and pressure she was under after that success had a negative impact on her career, so she only reached the first quarter-final of a Grand Slam in 2012, and the first semi-final in 2015.

She retired from tennis in December 2016, stating that she was no longer fit to play at the highest level.