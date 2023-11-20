Sports Novak - 400 weeks Novak Djokovic has started the jubilee, 400th week of ruling the world of tennis. Source: B92, Z.K. Monday, November 20, 2023 | 02:26 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net

No one in the history of tennis has spent more time on the throne of the world list - the closest to Novak was Roger Federer, who retired last year, for 310 weeks.



When the world of tennis was once ruled by Ivan Lendl, Pete Sampras and others, it was thought that it would be impossible to surpass them.



Even Federer's 310 seemed like the limit of dreams, but the tennis world soon realized that no one pushes the limits of dreams and records better than Novak Djokovic.



After the masterful triumph in Turin and the victory over Jannik Sinner, Novak has 11,245 points on the new ATP rankings. With that, he practically ensured that he remained at the head of the ATP ranking until the end of the Australian Open.



His advantage over Carlos Alcaraz at the end of this season is 2,390 points, while Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are ranked third and fourth, with 7,600 and 6,490 points, respectively. Andrey Rublev concludes the list of the top five with 4,805 points.



What is certainly impressive is that Novak, even at the age of 36, is given the opportunity to further move the record for the number of weeks at the top. At the end of the Australian Open, he will accumulate the 410th week at the top and thus surpass Roger Federer's record by exactly 100 weeks! It will be almost two more years at the top. And what to say next, when Novak does not intend to stop?



As for other major records, he also holds it for the number of Grand Slams (24), the most Masters titles (40), the first place at the end of the year (8), the most victories over players from the Top 10 (257), the most points won in one season (16,950)... And who knows how many more major or minor items there are in his record book.



We will say only one thing - to be continued...