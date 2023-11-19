Sports Serbian football national team qualified for the European Football Championship! For the first time after 24 years, our country will be a part of the biggest European exhibition of football national teams in Germany, in June and July 2024! Source: STEFAN SMUĐA Sunday, November 19, 2023 | 23:35 Tweet Share Foto: Starsport.rs

It was September 9, 1999, when our country, then under the name of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, achieved the last placement in the European Football Championship.



We witnessed a real drama in Leskovac, and Serbia went from being virtually projected to the second hat at one point, and in the end with a draw, very possibly fell to the fourth.



So, there is every chance that Serbia will be in a very bad position in the draw on December 2nd. However, a serious question arose as to how much we have and what to hope for. In the end, we ended up behind Hungary. The Hungarian national team is on the rise, in terms of infrastructure and organization, a month ago we saw that children were playing football en masse in front of the Puskás Aréna. When did you see that in front of "Marakana" when Serbia was playing?



After all, the result is there, in the recent past, Hungary defeated Germany, England... Which of the big teams did we beat?



Let's get down to earth and maybe it would be better, for a change, to enter this historic EURO from humility, instead of euphoria.



The draw on December 2 should therefore be welcomed in peace. It is no wisdom to say that the competition at the European Championship is stronger than at the World Cup. That's why we have to change tactics.