Djokovic beats Sinner for record 7th Nitto ATP Finals crown Novak Djokovic was in high spirits on press conference after another great triumph. Sunday, November 19, 2023

World No. 1 won 6:3, 6:3 in the final at the Final Masters of the season against Jannik Sinner and thus reached the 98th title in his career.



After the masterful game, Novak said that the last two duels in the tournament are probably the two best of the season.



“It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life, no doubt," Djokovic said at the close of a 55-6 campaign. "To crown it with a win against a hometown hero in Jannik, who has played amazing tennis this week, is phenomenal. I’m very proud of the performances these past two days against Alcaraz and Sinner, probably the best two players in the world next to me and Medvedev at the moment — and the way they have been playing, I had to step it up”, Novak said.



“I had to win the matches and not wait for them to hand me the victory and that’s what I’ve done. I think I played different tactically than I did in the group stage against Jannik, and just overall it was a phenomenal week”, Djokovic said.



After claiming the title, Djokovic celebrated with his children.



“They’ve been so good the past couple of days, watching tennis. It’s a thrill”, he said about playing in front of his son Stefan and daughter Tara.



"I always wanted to perform in front of them once they reached the age when they are aware of what’s going on. I think this is the age right now. They are both conscious of what is happening and I’m so grateful to be a father of these two wonderful angels. They blessed me with so much happiness and joy in my life. They give me strength.”

Foto: Profimedia

Novak also said that he knows which moment was crucial in the season and what influenced him to end it in such a great way.



"I wouldn't like to philosophize too much, from a player's point of view I learned and confirmed that the right schedule and program is something that gives me the desired results, I wasn't ready for the clay season until Roland Garros, I doubted my game a lot. Then my team advised me to trust the process, at the slams I'm the second player, that was the key to the season and the win in Paris, it turned the season around and gave me wings to continue the season, I only lost two matches after that. I also want to spend time with my family, that is important. I have some conversations with myself and the people around me regarding the continuation of playing tennis", Djokovic said.



Younger tennis players will have to work harder to start beating him. He also said when he might consider it time to retire.



"I want them to understand that they have to play their best tennis to beat me, it helps mentally when you go into a match. The more I win, the more that aura of invincibility grows. It won't deliver a victory, but it will give you a little bit of an advantage. I thought what I said on the court, Jannik is a great guy, he deserves his success and he has to keep going, he's on the right track, I'm not the only one who thinks he can win a slam and be number one in the world. I'd be surprised if it doesn't happen, I don't know when exactly, but Rune, Alcaraz and Sinner are the next big three and will carry tennis sport into the future. I'll stick around as long as I can. As long as I can play with them at the highest level, I'm there... When they start beat me regularly, then I will think about a break, maybe even a permanent break," added World Number One.