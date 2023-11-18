Sports "On this surface I favour Djokovic" Former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee gave the advantage to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final duel of the Final Masters in Turin against Carlos Alcaraz. Source: B92, D.Dj. Saturday, November 18, 2023 | 14:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

The former number one in doubles believes that the duel will be uncertain, given that the two of them did play on concrete in Cincinnati, but the surface was not that fast there.



When it comes to the second meeting, there is no dilemma - for him, Jannik Sinner is the favorite against Danilo Medvedev in front of the home crowd.



"Fascinating Turin match ups. I take Sinner over Medvedev. Then Djokovic v Alcaraz, who’ve never faced each other on such a fast court. On this surface I favour Djokovic, as tougher for Alcaraz to get the time he needs, a la Rafa, to be consistent on his lethal forehand. We’ll see", McNamee wrote on the "X" social network. In doing so, he somewhat answered the former number four player in the world, Francesca Schiavone, who previously stated that Djokovic was not the favorite for the title in Turin. Sinner and Medvedev will be the first to take the court from 2:30 p.m., while in the evening, Djokovic and Alkaraz will decide on the second finalist.



McNamee won Wimbledon and the Australian Open twice in doubles competition, while his greatest success in singles was the semi-finals in Melbourne in 1982.