Sports Epic drama in Turin - Sinner took Djokovic to the semi-finals! Italian Jannik Sinner defeated Holger Rune from Denmark with a score 2:1 (6:2, 5:7, 6:4), in the last match of the "Green Group" at the Final Masters in Turin. Source: B92 Friday, November 17, 2023 | 08:14

With that, Sinner confirmed his own placement in the semi-finals, but also took Novak Djokovic there, who, due to the lost set earlier in the day against Hubert Hurkacz, was "depending" on the outcome of this match.



Rune, whose coach is Djokovic's former strategist Boris Becker, put up a fantastic resistance and staged a real drama in the "City of Fiat".



However, he did not manage to sneak into the semi-finals and that's where Sinner and Djokovic will go.