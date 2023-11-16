Sports Novak: It's not in my hands VIDEO World No.1, Novak Djokovic, isn't burdened by the outcome of the duel between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune, to determine his fate at Final Masters in Turin. Source: B92, D.Dj. Thursday, November 16, 2023 | 19:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic did what he could, he defeated Hubert Hurkacz, but only in three sets. He thus missed the opportunity to determine his own destiny.



Now it's all up to the Italian tennis player, who will face Rune without pressure considering that he has already qualified for the semi-finals.



"What do I expect from tonight's match? I don't know. I don't know what Jannik is thinking about. Of course, considering that he has qualified, he will go out on court relieved. Knowing him, I would say that he will try to win every match he plays. He plays very good, as well as Holger," said Djokovic and added.



"If Jannik wins, I'll qualify. If he doesn't win, I'll end the season with a win and with thoughts on the Davis Cup. That's how I feel right now. I was focused on winning the match and I did that. The result of tonight's duel is not in my hands. That's how is it. I don't think about that. All I'm thinking about right now is how I'm going to hug my kids." He was full of praise for the younger generation to which Rune and Sinner belong.



"The generation that consists of Carlos, Holger and Jannik is very strong. The three of them can probably carry all the weight of this sport in the future, but also in the present because they are already at the top. Young people are expected to be hungry and motivated, to constantly want to improve, to be stronger, faster, better, to win against the best in the world and win major titles," Novak pointed out.



During the duel between Djokovic and Hurkacz, Nadal announced on his Instagram profile that it will soon be known when and where he will return to the tennis court.



"It would be nice for the sport to have at least one more match between Nadal and me. It's the biggest rivalry in terms of the amount of matches played in the history of the sport. Hopefully, that can happen. He's a big warrior, someone who never gives up. That is something you have to respect. For the world of tennis, no doubt it's amazing news that he will be back", Djokovic concluded.