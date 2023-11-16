Sports 0

Hurkacz made a promise - if he beats Djokovic... VIDEO

Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz made a promise to a fan in Turin.

EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

Hurkacz entered as a substitute for Stefanos Tsitsipas and will play against Novak Djokovic on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The day before, Hurkacz was training in the "Pala Alpitour" hall, when a little boy asked him for a racket.

"If I beat Novak, I'll give you a racket," Hurkacz said.

Djokovic won all six previous duels with Hurkacz, the ninth ranked tennis player in the world. They played twice this year, and Novak won in Dubai 6:3, 7:5 and at Wimbledon 7:6 (6), 7:6 (6), 5:7, 6:4. The Pole won two titles this year (42-23) and has a total of seven in his career.

His biggest asset is his serve, he is the leader of the ATP Tour with 1,031 aces this season.

