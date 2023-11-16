Hurkacz made a promise - if he beats Djokovic... VIDEO
Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz made a promise to a fan in Turin.Source: B92
Hurkacz entered as a substitute for Stefanos Tsitsipas and will play against Novak Djokovic on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
The day before, Hurkacz was training in the "Pala Alpitour" hall, when a little boy asked him for a racket.
"If I beat Novak, I'll give you a racket," Hurkacz said.
Djokovic won all six previous duels with Hurkacz, the ninth ranked tennis player in the world. They played twice this year, and Novak won in Dubai 6:3, 7:5 and at Wimbledon 7:6 (6), 7:6 (6), 5:7, 6:4. The Pole won two titles this year (42-23) and has a total of seven in his career.
His biggest asset is his serve, he is the leader of the ATP Tour with 1,031 aces this season.
Hurkacz says if he beats Djokovic, he will give this fan his racket 😂🥹 pic.twitter.com/RuWsjx0IQa— Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 15, 2023