Sports Novak Djokovic secures a record-extending Eighth Year-End ATP No.1! Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won against Holger Rune (2:1) in the first round of the Final Masters in Turin. "I put pressure on myself" Source: B92, D.Dj. Monday, November 13, 2023 | 10:55

After more than three hours of play, it was 7:6(4), 6:7(1), 6:3 for Djokovic against the tenth tennis player in the world.



This triumph means that he will remain at the top of the ATP list until the end of the year and become the first to spend more than 400 weeks in that position, but not that there aren't more records to chase.



''It means a lot to me to finish the year as World's No. 1. You have seen that I have a lot of emotions on the court. I put pressure on myself to win. I won Paris, which put me in a better position and I knew I needed one win. I'm glad that I succeeded and relieved myself. Any further it goes is a bonus. I have fulfilled my goal'', Djokovic said after the match.

As always with Rune, their duel was exceptional, and Novak showed how much he sometimes feels atypically frustrated in duels with the Dane during the third set when he broke two rackets.



Despite this, he managed to consolidate and reach victory on the Apennine Peninsula, and after the match he declared that he feels at home in Italy. In addition, he apologized to the youngest for his outburst of anger.