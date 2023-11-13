Novak Djokovic secures a record-extending Eighth Year-End ATP No.1!
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won against Holger Rune (2:1) in the first round of the Final Masters in Turin. "I put pressure on myself"Source: B92, D.Dj.
After more than three hours of play, it was 7:6(4), 6:7(1), 6:3 for Djokovic against the tenth tennis player in the world.
This triumph means that he will remain at the top of the ATP list until the end of the year and become the first to spend more than 400 weeks in that position, but not that there aren't more records to chase.
''It means a lot to me to finish the year as World's No. 1. You have seen that I have a lot of emotions on the court. I put pressure on myself to win. I won Paris, which put me in a better position and I knew I needed one win. I'm glad that I succeeded and relieved myself. Any further it goes is a bonus. I have fulfilled my goal'', Djokovic said after the match.
IN A WORLD OF HIS OWN 🪐@DjokerNole secures a record-extending EIGHTH Year-End ATP No.1! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7fmoreQyqt— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 12, 2023
Djokovic asked by a fan to sign their chest.— Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 13, 2023
Novak obliged 😂😃
📸 ATP Tour/Nitto ATP Finals IG pic.twitter.com/JsYjrcEooi
As always with Rune, their duel was exceptional, and Novak showed how much he sometimes feels atypically frustrated in duels with the Dane during the third set when he broke two rackets.
Despite this, he managed to consolidate and reach victory on the Apennine Peninsula, and after the match he declared that he feels at home in Italy. In addition, he apologized to the youngest for his outburst of anger.
The symmetry of the rackets 😆#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/nZz68klqy3— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 12, 2023
254 - Defeating Holger Rune in Turin, Novak Djokovic earned his 254th career win over opponents ranked in the ATP's top 10. The rest of the qualifiers for this year's ATP Finals have 188 such victories combined. Experience.#NittoATPFinals | @DjokerNole @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/PkicZHlLIB— OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 12, 2023