Sports Ben Rothenberg praised Djokovic: "Ben's on drugs. Or someone hacked his profile?" Novak Djokovic advanced to the final of the Masters in Paris after another upset and marathon in three sets. Source: B92, S.S. Sunday, November 5, 2023 | 11:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Andrei Rublev also fell in the semi-finals and thus Novak showed once again that neither fatigue, nor a virus, nor enormous efforts in his later years - could do anything to him. Before the final with Grigor Dimitrov (Sunday, 15.00), a series of praises for Djokovic arrived from an unexpected address.



American journalist and regular critic of Novak, Ben Rotenberg, surprised with words of praise for the best tennis player in the world.



"I really don’t think people appreciate how much older Djokovic is than the rest of the ATP top flight. Djokovic is *36*. No one else in the ATP Top 16 is older than *27*. And yet he’s still the far-and-away #1", Rothenberg wrote alongside a photo of Djokovic with medical time-out at the beginning of the third set.



In the next comment, he threw a little shade again, but it doesn't change the fact that, even for a short time, he "changed his mind". "This big difference also raises the question of the generation of tennis players born in the period from 1988-1995. Were they actually historically bad and did that help the dominance of the big four last so long?" The comments on this post of his were very comical, so people joked that he was "drugged, hacked and not feeling well". "Ben's on drugs. Or someone hacked his profile?"



"Are you feeling well?", his companions asked him.