Sports Djokovic on the threshold of writing new historical pages - three more weeks to go Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic started the 397th week at the top of the ATP list. Source: B92, D.Dj. Monday, October 30, 2023 | 09:08 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

World no.1 kept that epithet despite not playing in the tournaments in Vienna and Basel in the previous weeks.



Djokovic remained at 11,045 points, 2,420 more than second-placed Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (8,625), who also did not play in the aforementioned tournaments due to injury.



Novak thus took another step towards the magical number of 400 weeks at the top of the ATP list, i.e. three more to become the first to do so in both competitions.



Until the end of the year, he will play at the Masters in Paris, which starts today and will last until November 5, after which he will have commitments at the Final Tournament in Turin and the Davis Cup in Malaga. Alcaraz will also play in the first two in an attempt to finish the year in the first place. The top 10 on the new ATP list also includes Daniil Medvedev (7,200), champion from Austria Jannik Sinner (5,410), Andrei Rublev (4,935), Stefanos Tsitsipas (4,435), Holger Rune (4,280), Capser Ruud (3,705), Alexander Zverev (3,540) and Taylor Fritz (3,500). As for the remaining Serbian tennis players, Laslo Djere is in 34th place (1,260), Dušan Lajović is the 48th tennis player in the world (933), while Miomir Kecmanović currently holds 53rd position with 905 points.



Hamad Medjedović remained outside the Top 100 with 580 points.



Serbian tennis players



1. Novak Djokovic (11,045) 34. Laszlo Djere (1,260) 48. Dušan Lajović (933) 53. Miomir Kecmanović (905)



106. Hamad Medjedović (580)