Željko's "magic" turned the derby around VIDEO

Partizan defeated Red Star in a turbulent Euroleague derby in a dramatic final 88:86.



The black and whites dropped +15 in the first half, and then trailed by 11 points about five minutes before the end of the match.



It was then that Obradović performed his "magic" and turned the situation around with a move he had not made in the current season.



For the first time this season, as Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas noted, Obradović, counting the Euro League and the ABA League, brought out five players on the floor:



Avramović - Jaramaz - Dozier - Nunnally - Smailagić



Zeljko Obradovic won the game with a lineup that didn't log a single minute together before the derby (neither EL nor ABA league): Avramovic – Jaramaz – Dozier – Nunnally – Smailagic.



Partizan were -11 with 4:50 to play when this lineup took the court for the first time. They went for a 20-6 run that decided the game.

Few thoughts on yesterday's Partizan vs. Zvezda game.

And then Aleksa Avramovic hit a three-pointer at 80:80 about a minute before the end for an "explosion" in the Arena.



Partizan has a score of 2-3 and is visiting Basconia next Friday. Zvezda will face Bayern on Thursday with the score 1-4.