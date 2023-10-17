Sports Serbia can now breathe easier; Piksi stays calm, an interesting statement by Tadić Serbian football team came one step closer to qualifying for the EURO, after the victory over Montenegro in Belgrade (3:1). Source: B92, M.T. Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 23:30 Tweet Share Starsport Starsport

Big crowds were seen before the match itself, and around 25,000 spectators at the stadium itself, who could see the mastery of Aleksandar Mitrović already in the ninth minute.



The Montenegrins tied the score in the 36th minute through Stevan Jovetić, but Mitrović and captain Dušan Tadić secured the victory for the "Eagles" at the end of the match.



Dušan Tadić said that it was his fault "that the decision was made against the Montenegrin brothers", while coach Dragan Stojković pointed out that the smell of the European Championship could be felt.



Aleksandar Mitrović explained how he "makes holes" in the opponent's net, Stevan Jovetić gave him credit, while Montenegro's coach, Miodrag Radulović, said that the individual quality of the "Eagles" prevailed in the end.