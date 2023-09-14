Sports From Turkey to the USA – Partizan's spectacle stunned the world VIDEO The atmosphere at Tasmajdan on Wednesday evening stunned basketball fans worldwide. Source: B92 Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: STARSPORT

From Turkey to America, all night social media users shared photos and videos from the match between Partizan and Fuenlabrada.



A game under the open sky, full stands, flares, dunks - everyone is delighted with how a basketball game in Serbia looks like.

Partizan and Fuenlabrada facing each other in a friendly game in the beautiful outdoor scenario of the Stadion Tašmajdan in Belgrade. The Spanish team hosted the black-and-whites back in 1992, with Zeljko Obradovic on the bench.