From Turkey to the USA – Partizan's spectacle stunned the world VIDEO

The atmosphere at Tasmajdan on Wednesday evening stunned basketball fans worldwide.

Source: B92
Foto: STARSPORT
Foto: STARSPORT

From Turkey to America, all night social media users shared photos and videos from the match between Partizan and Fuenlabrada.

A game under the open sky, full stands, flares, dunks - everyone is delighted with how a basketball game in Serbia looks like.

Partizan and Fuenlabrada facing each other in a friendly game in the beautiful outdoor scenario of the Stadion Tašmajdan in Belgrade. The Spanish team hosted the black-and-whites back in 1992, with Zeljko Obradovic on the bench.

