From Turkey to the USA – Partizan's spectacle stunned the world VIDEO
The atmosphere at Tasmajdan on Wednesday evening stunned basketball fans worldwide.Source: B92
From Turkey to America, all night social media users shared photos and videos from the match between Partizan and Fuenlabrada.
A game under the open sky, full stands, flares, dunks - everyone is delighted with how a basketball game in Serbia looks like.
💙🖤#FuenlADN #MiFuenla pic.twitter.com/slFpxlQGqB— Baloncesto Fuenlabrada (@BFuenlabrada) September 13, 2023
Who could have thought PJ Dozier would play in such environment 😱— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 13, 2023
🇷🇸‼️What an amazing place for basketball! @PartizanBC #partizan #basketball #euroleague #abaliga pic.twitter.com/RRhaE7wJFG— Christos Harpidis (@chrisalucard) September 13, 2023
OMG IMAGINE PLAYING HERE 🤯🔥— Overtime (@overtime) September 13, 2023
Friendly basketball match:— 101% ULTRAS (@101ULTRAS) September 13, 2023
Friendly basketball match:— 101% ULTRAS (@101ULTRAS) September 13, 2023
Partizan 🇷🇸 fez um amigável de Basquetebol a céu aberto 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/Mb4UIMPibd— Cabine Desportiva (@CabineSport) September 13, 2023
⚫️⚪️🔥🔥🔥 #Partizan #Belgrade #BCPartizan pic.twitter.com/kHV65WXTVO— PartizanINFO 1945 (@PartizanINFO45) September 13, 2023
Que clima ABSURDO pra jogar basquete!— ESPN Brasil (@ESPNBrasil) September 13, 2023
Vídeo: Divulgação Partizan#BasqueteNaESPN pic.twitter.com/47lUDAByY8
Ok, this is wonderful.— Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) September 13, 2023
Partizan and Fuenlabrada facing each other in a friendly game in the beautiful outdoor scenario of the Stadion Tašmajdan in Belgrade. The Spanish team hosted the black-and-whites back in 1992, with Zeljko Obradovic on the bench.
Partizan iz Fuenlabrade! pic.twitter.com/1IhySdqd4r— Retro Partizan (@PartizanRetro) September 13, 2023
🔥🔥 Açık havada oynanan hazırlık maçında Partizan tribünleri;pic.twitter.com/xOySFs0KkB— TurkSpor TV (@TurkSporTV) September 14, 2023
They watch basketball differently in Serbiapic.twitter.com/7VFvXW5y7m— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2023
This is going to be a special season #Euroleague pic.twitter.com/8SoTu5tzkc— Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 13, 2023
LAKU NOĆ, GROBARI!🖤🤍#KKPartizan pic.twitter.com/PDe0OtnT8K— KK Partizan Mozzart Bet (@PartizanBC) September 13, 2023