Sports Spectacle at the packed Tasmajdan: Partizan defeated Fuenlabrada Basketball players of Partizan Basketball Club beat Fuenlabrada by 93:63 in a friendly match at Tasmajdan. Source: B92, S.N. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | 21:39

As announced by the club, the capacity is 7,000 seats and all tickets are sold out, and the fans created a spectacular atmosphere.



To remind you, when our country was under sanctions, Partizan basketball players played their home games in the suburbs of Madrid, Fuenlabrada, and that's how a great friendship was born.



That year, Partizan was led from the bench by Želimir Obradović advised by Aleksandar Nikolić, and the black and whites won the Euroleague after a miraculous three-pointer scored by Aleksandar Saša Djordjević in the final seconds against Huventud.



All the Fuenlabrada fans wholeheartedly supported Partizan, and the friendly relations between the two clubs and their fans have not weakened even after 31 years.



Torches, sprinklers and a constant song from the stands lifted the spirits of the players of both teams, but the quality of basketball was really not at a very high level.

Foto: Starsport

Kevin Punter was the most efficient with 14 points, Kaminsky followed him with 13 points, while Smailagić scored 12, and Dozier and Trifunović scored 9 each, and the aforementioned Jaramaz, Vukčević and Koprivica, each scored 8 points.



Partizan dominated from the start and in the end had a huge 30 point advantage with 31/59 from the field, 22 rebounds, 21 assists and 11 steals.



Already at the end of the first quarter, the black and whites gained a double-digit advantage, and at the end of this part they led with 24-13.

Foto: Starsport

''No, these are the most beautiful games to play. We are very happy to host our sister club and we played there last year and it was awesome. I'm happy with how the fans accepted it and chanted Fuenlabrada, it was a great atmosphere and everything else is irrelevant.



The people from Fuenlabrada came to us, and the fans trust us and we know how much they trust us, so we have a greater obligation to repay them in every game we play, just like in the preparatory game.



I congratulate Aleksa, Pešić, Danilović and all the players who played phenomenally'', Zeljko Obradovic said.