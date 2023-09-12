Sports "We all complain like Calimero because of Djokovic" Tennis coach Bogdan Obradović said that Novak Djokovic showed that he is the greatest tennis player of all time after winning the US Open. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 12:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Djokovic won the title at the US Open, a record 24th Grand Slam in his career, after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6:3, 7:6 (5), 6:3 with a brilliant game in the final.



In the 10th final in New York, Djokovic won his fourth title and served "revenge" to Medvedev for the defeat two years ago.



"Yesterday, Serbia had the opportunity to shed two kinds of tears, firstly the sad ones but also the tears of joy. Unfortunately, the basketball players lost, but kudos to them for the result. The vice-champions are our heroes. But after that, Novak made us happy again. Djokovic showed that he is the greatest tennis player of all time. Finally, the West accepted it," Obradović pointed out for "Tanjug".



Obradović then referred to the New York audience and its behavior. "As for the audience, I don't know what to think anymore. It's strange, there are other athletes who come from small countries, but they were not treated like that. Because of Novak, we all became "Calimero", we constantly complain. What is the audience doing? What others are doing, we are constantly measuring something. We should enjoy Novak's performance and not care what others think or how they will value it. I predicted that he would reach the 30th title. That number is achievable, he's approaching it and I believe in him accomplishing that", said Obradović.



Tennis expert is convinced that we will see Djokovic at the top level for another five years.



"I think Novak himself will decide when it's over. It seems to me that he can do everything he's doing now for another four or five seasons. We need to help him, to support him and see how far it all goes," Obradović. concluded.