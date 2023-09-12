Sports Madness at the airport - Serbian basketball players arrived! Bogdanović: I'm thrilled The basketball team of Serbia landed in Belgrade. Source: B92, S.N. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | 06:50 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Serbian basketball players were defeated by Germany with a score of 83:77 in the Mundobasket final in Manila.



It is the tenth medal for Serbia, and only the United States national team members have a double-digit number of medals (also 5 golds like Serbia).



An absolute spectacle greeted the Serbian basketball players at the "Nikola Tesla" airport in Belgrade, where hundreds of fans created a real "madhouse".



"Champions, champions", is heard with thunderous applause for the Serbian basketball players. "I don't know what you asked me, but I'm overjoyed that people came in large numbers and I thank them for that, so I hope they enjoyed the games of this team," said Bogdanović as the fans chanted his name. Stefan Jović also made a statement in front of the airport:



"Of course we are proud because we believed in what we were doing from the very beginning of the preparations and honestly we did not expect this kind of euphoria, so thank you to everyone who came in such numbers, all the support reached us and we left every atom of strength until the finals".

Foto: Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Serbia has 12 heroes who won a silver medal in Manila in 2023:



Aleksa Avramović, Stefan Jović, Bogdan Bogdanović, Marko Gudurić, Vanja Marinković, Ognjen Dobrić, Dejan Davidovac, Nikola Jović, Boriša Simanić, Filip Petrushev, Dušan Ristic, Nikola Milutinov.



Coaches:



Svetislav Pešić, Nenad Jakovljević, Saša Kosović, Oliver Kostić, Marko Marinović, Ognjen Stojaković



Other staff members:



Saša Danilović, Dragan Tarlac, Fedja Sretenović, Dragan Radovanović, Milan Mirković, Dušan Popović, Dušan Sajić, Veljko Nikolić, Nebojša Ilić, Jovica Anicić and Ivan Ivković.

Photo by Starsport.rs

The "Air Serbia" plane arrived in Manila on Monday to bring back the Serbian basketball expedition that won silver at the recently concluded World Cup.



Around 4 p.m. local time in Manila, the players, coaching staff, KSS leaders, families of basketball players, as well as Serbian journalists, headed to Belgrade.



Boriša Simanić also traveled with his teammates, accompanied by a medical team that monitored his condition all the time.

Foto: Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

The flight passed in a good mood, both among the basketball players and among the other members of the trip.



The representatives of Serbia used one period for autographs and photos, and spent most of the time socializing in their part of the plane.



We remind you that Serbia has an incredible tournament behind it, won silver and secured the Olympic Games in 2024.

Foto: Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

The main goal has been achieved, Serbia will play in Paris and is the only European selection, along with Germany, that did so directly, leaving behind Spain, Lithuania, Greece, Italy, Latvia and other selections from the Old Continent that will have to reach the visas for OI.



There is still regret for the gold, but despite that, a result was achieved that few expected and that many are not yet aware of.



Eagles, welcome back to Serbia!