Sports Silver medal of our national team brings profit to Basketball Association of Serbia Basketball Federation of Serbia will profit from the 2nd place of Pešić's team at the World Championship based on the fund provided by FIBA for national teams. Source: B92 Sunday, September 10, 2023 | 18:20

The total prize fund for this year\'s Mundobasket was 3.2 million euros.



That sum will be distributed among all the participating teams in this tournament - 32 of them.



In addition to the basic amount, each of those 32 teams (Basketball Associations) will also receive a bonus of 50,000 euros as a reward for playing at Mundobasket at all.



Of course, the biggest money went to the selections that went the farthest.



Namely, the 16 teams that passed the first stage will collect an additional 100,000 euros.



Therefore, by winning the silver medal, Serbia earned 250,000 euros from the tournament in the Philippines.