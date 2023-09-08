Serbia in the final! Bogdan: There's no time to celebrate
Serbian basketball players made it to the finals of the World Championship, for the ninth time in the history of the national team!Source: B92, D.P.
The "Eagles" beat the Canadian NBA team with a fantastic game 95:86 in Manila.
Bogdan Bogdanović led Serbia with 23 points, while Ognjen Dobrić and Nikola Milutinov scored 16 each, who reached a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Marko Gudurić with 12 and Aleksa Avramović with 10 also had a double-digit performance with a spectacular defensive performance against Canada's best players.
In the final, Serbia will play against the better team from the duel between the USA and Germany, which will meet from 14:40.
Jovic reacted to Brook's challenge
Dillon Brooks: "I'm the best perimeter defensive player in this tournament"— Orazio Francesco Cauchi (@paxer89) September 8, 2023
