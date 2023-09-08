Sports Serbia in the final! Bogdan: There's no time to celebrate Serbian basketball players made it to the finals of the World Championship, for the ninth time in the history of the national team! Source: B92, D.P. Friday, September 8, 2023 | 13:03 Tweet Share Foto: FIBA

The "Eagles" beat the Canadian NBA team with a fantastic game 95:86 in Manila.



Bogdan Bogdanović led Serbia with 23 points, while Ognjen Dobrić and Nikola Milutinov scored 16 each, who reached a double-double with 10 rebounds.



Marko Gudurić with 12 and Aleksa Avramović with 10 also had a double-digit performance with a spectacular defensive performance against Canada's best players.



In the final, Serbia will play against the better team from the duel between the USA and Germany, which will meet from 14:40.

