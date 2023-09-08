Serbia plays for the final; "Kari, get hold of a new title", Villain vs. Bogdan VIDEO
Basketball players of Serbia will play the semifinals of the World Championship in Manila from 10:45 a.m., meeting with the Canadian national team.Source: B92, D,P.
Svetislav Pešić's team made it to the top four in the world after a great victory against Lithuania, while the Canadians eliminated Slovenia.
By reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, "Eagles" won the Olympic standard for Paris, and this Friday they will try to secure a world medal as well.
''We have our chances. I congratulate them on qualifying for the Olympic Games. Now they can be more relieved, but not more relaxed, and attack Canada with an extra dose of self-confidence'', Dejan Tomasevic said.
🇷🇸🆚️🇨🇦 u 10:45 #FIBAWC | #WinForSrbija pic.twitter.com/BcJ0VAQb2L— Košarkaški savez SRB (@KSSrbije) September 8, 2023
We are ready for this. 🇷🇸 v 🇨🇦#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/ieC2UlHHf7— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023