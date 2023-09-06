Sports Serbia is going to Paris, but will play 200 km away Serbian national basketball team qualified for the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris next year. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | 21:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

But according to the decision of the organizers of the games in the capital of France, basketball games in the group stage will be played 200 kilometers away from Paris.



Namely, the first phase of the basketball tournament will be played at the Pierre Mouret stadium in Lille, where the European Championship final was played in 2015.



Serbian basketball players did not have a good memory of that stadium, because we were defeated by Lithuania in the semifinals of that tournament, and later won fourth place.



If the Serbian national team successfully overcomes the group stage, the final of the Olympic tournament will be played in the famous Halle Bercy in Paris.