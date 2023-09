Sports The Filipinos cheer for Serbia, great atmosphere in quarterfinal PHOTO/VIDEO Great atmosphere before the start of the match. Source: B92, SN/PT Tuesday, September 5, 2023 | 10:40 Tweet Share Foto: B92/PT

Serbia and Lithuania meet in the first Mundobasket quarterfinal match at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.



As can be seen from the enclosed, Serbian and Filipino fans will support the "Eagles" in this match against the Lithuanians.