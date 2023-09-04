Sports Doctor of the Serbian national team explained why Simanić's kidney was removed Basketball Federation of Serbia issued a statement on the situation regarding player Borisa Simanić whose kidney was removed due to post-operative complications Source: B92 Monday, September 4, 2023 | 08:54 Tweet Share Foto: FIBA

"Serbian national team member Boriša Simanić, who is in the hospital "Makati Medical Center" in Manila due to an injury sustained in the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the World Cup, underwent another operation yesterday. After Simanić was operated on for the first time on the night of 30th and on August 31st, the doctors monitored the postoperative recovery and made a decision that due to complications, a new operation is necessary," Basketball Federation of Serbia announced.



Simanić was injured in the match against South Sudan when Anunwa Nuni Omot unnecessarily elbowed him in the kidney area.



About the new operation and the health condition of Borisa Simanić, doctor of the Serbian national team, prof. Dr. Dragan Radovanović says:



"Due to complications on the injured kidney that occurred in the postoperative course, Boriša Simanić was operated on again on September 3rd. Due to changes in the vitality of the kidney tissue, the entire kidney had to be removed during the operation. We expect and wish that after this operation, the postoperative course will pass orderly," he said, as reported by Basketball Federation of Serbia.



Borisa, we wish you a speedy recovery!