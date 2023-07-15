Sports Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova won the first Grand Slam title in her career. Source: B92, S.N. Saturday, July 15, 2023 | 17:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded ladies' singles champion.



Since tennis went professional in 1968, no unseeded woman had previously appeared on the second Saturday of Wimbledon. Vondrousova was the first since Billie Jean King in 1963.



The world No.42 from the Czech Republic had until this summer only ever won one match at the All England Club.



In 2019, she played in the final of Roland Garros, while in 2020 she won silver at the Olympic Games.

Wimbledon champion: I can't believe it

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant

"I have no real words. This is amazing. Congratulations Ons on a wonderful turnanment, I hope you win this tournament one day. You and your team are doing amazing things. I had problems last year at this time, I can't believe that I made it."



She had a hand wrist injury, so she missed Wimbledon 2022. "I don't even know how I did this. The return is not easy, I couldn't expect much. I believed that I could play at this level again. Thank you to my team, you are wonderful, thank you also to my sister who experienced this very emotionally and she's crying now".



Her husband was a cat-sitter and joined her later on Wimbledon.



"It's wonderful, this is our first wedding anniversary, so the title at Wimbledon right away, it couldn't be better. It's a wonderful feeling to win, I enjoyed these two weeks, I'm grateful to everyone and proud of what I did!"



About the new tattoo she said: "The coach said that he will do it if I win, so it's his turn. I think we'll talk about it tomorrow."



How will they celebrate?



"I'll have a few beers in the pub. I'm tired, it's been busy few days and thank you all for the support you've given me", Vondrousova concluded in an on-court interview.