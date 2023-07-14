Sports Novak on Alcaraz: He's hungry, I'm hungry - let's have a feast There is one more match left to the end in the men's competition at Wimbledon, and Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will play in the final. Source: B92, D.Dj. Friday, July 14, 2023 | 22:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Defending champion outplayed Jannik Sinner with the maximum score and the final with Carlos Alcaraz is ahead of him.



Novak pointed out right at the start that this victory was not as easy as the result might suggest.



“I think I found the right shots at the right time,” he said, making it sound simple. “Serve was kind of going up and down but I managed to make him play always an extra shot, especially towards the end of the match''.



“He basically made some unforced errors to give me the victory in the tie-break. Also, he was two set points up in the third. But that’s tennis, obviously. That’s pressure point moments, it’s not easy to play the shots that you desire. So it was, of course, great for me that I was able to finish the job in straight sets.”



He then referred to the upcoming final with Carlos Alcaraz.



“I think, judging by the performances that we have seen from all the players, this is probably the best final that we could have,” Djokovic said. “We are both in good form. We're both playing well''.



“I guess I want to take this title without a doubt. I look forward to it. It’s going to be a great challenge, greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional.



“He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let's have a feast”, Djokovic concluded.



Novak Djokovic broke another record, he becomes the first player in history to reach 35th Grand Slam singles finals.