ESPN declared Djokovic world's best tennis player The famous American media house "ESPN" announced that Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in 2023. Source: B92 Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 11:44

In this traditional annual selection of the best athletes, Novak received this recognition when it comes to tennis in the men's competition.



This is Novak's sixth ESPN award, the record holder is Roger Federer with nine, while Nadal has three.



This season, Novak won titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, while he also lifted the cup at the tournament in Adelaide.



The same award was given to Nikola Jokić in men's basketball.