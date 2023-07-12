Sports Novak: ''I don't want to sound arrogant, but I do consider myself the favorite'' Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, after reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon, spoke about the role of the favorite, but also about his next rival. Source: B92, M.T. / D.P. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 | 10:33 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After losing the first set, Djokovic defeated Russian Andrei Rublev 4:6, 6:1, 6:4, 6:3 in two hours and 48 minutes of play and thus scheduled a duel with the Italian Jannik Sinner.



Novak is defending the trophy he won last year, and he was the best at the All-England Club for four years in a row, and the seven-time Wimbledon champion knows that he is still the biggest favorite for the trophy.



"I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I do consider myself the favorite. Judging by the results I had in my career and at the previous four occasions of Wimbledon tournaments that I won, reaching another semi-finals, so I do consider myself favorite," explained Novak.



Djokovic also spoke about his next opponent, the Italian player Jannik Sinner.



"We often played almost at the same time, I watched his first set today. He likes to play on grass, he likes, he likes to be aggressive and take a control of the point. He performs both forehand and backhand, smashing the ball hard, trying to be the one who is going to dictate the point, I know his game well. He is so young, so it is expected that he's going to improve, especially on the serve. On grass, particularly, it makes a difference. So, he is a very complete player, so I'm looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I'm sure he will be very motivated, l am too, so let's see what happens," Djokovic said.