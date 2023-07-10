Sports Novak Djokovic sails into Wimbledon quarterfinals Novak Djokovic achieved his 32nd consecutive victory at Wimbledon. Source: B92, Z.K. Monday, July 10, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Photo: Profimedia

World No. 2 and the defending champion won the continuation of the match from Sunday against Hubert Hurkacz, 7:6 (6), 7:6 (6), 5:7, 6:4.



In the on-court interview, Novak acknowledged the Polish tennis player for his excellent game.



“Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match - tough luck for him today but he put up a great performance,” said Djokovic who hasn’t lost a match on Centre Court since the 2013 final.



“Honestly, I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games to be honest due to his incredibly accurate and powerful serve".



“It was not really an enjoyable match for me I must say, but in the important moments - yesterday, last night - I was fortunate really to win that first set, I was 3-6 down in the tie-break".



"This match definitely could have gone a different way but, I guess, I held my nerves when it mattered and I’m happy to win”, Djokovic points out.



He was asked how it is that he has been undefeated for ten years on the Central Court and whether anything can surprise him there.



"Only in a good way! I feel a great connection with the court. Every match I won, I feel even more comfortable, with more self-confidence, so I hope that this love affair will continue for a long time," Djokovic added. In the 14th quarter-final at Wimbledon, he will play against Andrei Rublev.



"A different player, for sure. And he has strong shots from the baseline, he stays closer to it, he likes to dictate the game. I won't talk too much about tactics, I'll leave that to myself. I have to be ready, it's going to be harder and harder. It's hard to say that he can do harder than today and yesterday. He has been playing well for a long time, he is looking for his first semi-final, I hope that will not happen," concluded Novak.