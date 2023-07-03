Sports "I reconnect with the young boy who dreamed of winning the biggest tennis tournament" Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic successfully overcame the first obstacle at this year's Wimbledon, Pedro Cachin. Source: B92, Z.K. Monday, July 3, 2023 | 23:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

It was still Novak's 29th consecutive victory on this prestigious tournament, beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4).



“Each year I come back here, I reconnect with the young boy who dreamed of winning the biggest and most important tennis tournament in the world,” Djokovic told the Centre Court crowd afterwards. “I try not to take any minute on this court for granted.”



“Pedro served especially well in the third set. For me, the opening match is always a little bit tricky. Grass takes a bit more time than any other surface to adapt. Hopefully the level of tennis will elevate with each match.”



Novak Djokovic surely feels right at home on Centre Court at Wimbledon, still unbeaten there since 2013.