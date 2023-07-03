Sports Wimbledon has started - Djokovic "attacks" Federer's record! Exactly at noon, the 136th edition of Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament, began. Source: B92 Monday, July 3, 2023 | 13:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The titles are defended by Elena Ribakina and Novak Djokovic, whose attack on the 24th Grand Slam trophy begins on the first day of the tournament at 2:30 p.m.



Novak Djokovic opens the program on the Central Court of Wimbledon against Argentine Pedro Kacin, the 68th player in the world. Serb is fighting for his eighth title at the All-England Club, which would tie him with the record holder Roger Federer.



On Monday, another two Serbian tennis players will play - Dušan Lajović and Miomir Kecmanović.



British Jan Choinski is waiting for Lajović, no earlier than 3:00 p.m., and Kecmanović's much better-known rival Diego Schwartzman, no earlier than 3:30 p.m. On Monday, among others, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner will perform in the men's competition, and Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff in the women's competition.



The Wimbledon prize pool this year amounts to 44.7 million pounds, and the champions will earn 2.35 million each.