Sports Đoković congratulated Jokić: When are we going to play tennis, Joker? Novak Djokovic congratulated Nikola Jokic on the title of NBA champion. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 14:59

Tennis world no. 1 announced himself with several "story" posts on his "Instagram".



"Congratulations brother! You are the best," Djokovic wrote alongside a photo of Jokic riding a horse while carrying his trophies.



He then shared a few more posts about him and Jokic that he probably got from his fans, and in one of them both were holding tennis rackets as boys, he challenged the NBA ace to a duel.



"When are we going to play tennis, Joker?" Djokovic wrote.



Jokic became the NBA champion last night, while Djokovic became the record holder with 23 Grand Slam titles on Sunday.