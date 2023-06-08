Sports Djokovic and Alkaraz at dinner together PHOTO Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz had dinner together on Wednesday evening, 2 days before their semi-final clash at Roland Garros Source: B92 Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 20:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The two had dinner at the "Sijena" restaurant, to the delight of all present, and it was immortalized by the photographers of the "Profimedia" agency.



Djokovic and Alcaraz arrived and left separately, and the people who were there did not miss the chance to take pictures or get autographs from the two best tennis players in the world.



Although it is certain that the dinner took place in a friendly atmosphere, on Friday it will be completely different because at stake will be a place in the final of the second Grand Slam of the season. The match between Djokovic and Alcaraz is scheduled for 14.45.