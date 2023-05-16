Sports Djokovic: I was never friends with Nadal and Federer Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic said he was never friends with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with whom he formed the tennis "big three" for a long time. Source: B92, D.Dj. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 08:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As "Corriere della Sera" reports, Djokovic does not think it is possible to have such ties with rivals.



"We were never friends, that is not possible among rivals, but we were never enemies either. I have always respected Federer, he is one of the greatest of all time, he had an incredible influence, but we were never close," said Djokovic.



There is no difference between his relationship with the Swiss and the one with the Spaniard.



"Rafa is only a year older than me, we are both Gemini in the zodiac, and at first we even went out to dinner twice. But even with him, friendship is impossible. I have always respected him and admired him a lot. Thanks to Federer and him I became what I am. It will unite us forever, and that's why I feel grateful to them. Nadal is a part of my life, in the last 15 years I've seen him more than my mother," concluded Djokovic.



Djokovic is currently in Rome, where he is competing at the Masters, where he is defending the title he won last year. He will play his next match on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16.