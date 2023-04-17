Sports Djokovic tested clay in Banja Luka World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, did his first training in Banja Luka before the matches at the Srpska Open. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, April 17, 2023 | 13:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Djokovic arrived in Banja Luka last night, and then he invited fans to come in large numbers to the Srpska Open and enjoy the tennis spectacle.



Serbian tennis player did a training today, which was followed by a large number of fans.



World No. 1 will hold a media conference during the day.



Djokovic is free in the first round, while in the second he meets the winner of the match between Frenchman Luca Van Esch and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.



That match is probably scheduled for Wednesday, and the time will be determined later.



The title from last year at the Srpska Open is defended by Russian Andrey Rublev, who won the Masters in Monte Carlo on Sunday.