Sports Americans said enough is enough - Djokovic is playing at the US Open Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 09:45 Tanjug/AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

It was introduced by former President Donald Trump in early 2020.



The upper house of the United States voted 68 to 23 to end the state of emergency.



Last month, the House of Representatives also voted 229 to 192 to repeal the declaration.



Current President Joe Biden is expected to approve and sign this decision.



The state of emergency should certainly have been lifted in May, so that unvaccinated foreigners will be able to enter USA without any problems.



All this means that Novak Djokovic will be able to perform on the summer American tour, the Masters and the US Open, which is scheduled from August 28 to September 10.