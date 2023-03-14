Sports Lessort made statement after the derby VIDEO Matias Lessort, playing on the position of the center for BC Partizan, spoke after the "eternal" Belgrade derby. Source: B92, S.N. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsport.rs

Partizan basketball players beat Red Star in the "eternal" derby for the leading position in the ABA league in "Stark Arena" in front of more than 17,000 fans.



Mathias Lessort played a fantastic match and scored 27 points with 8 rebounds and an index of 38, but this brilliant game was overshadowed by the incident when he hit Filip Petrusev at the end of the game.



For Partizan TV, Lessort made a statement after the match and praised his team and fans:



"We won the game! The team showed character. Everyone contributed, they fought like crazy. I'm proud of my teammates and our fans. They pushed us like no one else could," said Matthias Lessort enthusiastically.