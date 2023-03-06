Sports It's official - Djokovic cannot enter the USA U.S. authorities refused to allow Novak Djokovic entry into the United States because he was not vaccinated. Source: B92 Monday, March 6, 2023 | 08:36 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, has officially withdrawn from the draw for the Masters tournament in Indian Wells.



Djokovic withdrew because the decision in the United States is still in force that foreigners who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus cannot enter that country.



Djokovic was not vaccinated and did not receive an exemption, and his place will be taken by Nikoloz Basilashvili, a tennis player from Georgia.



The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles lost in the semifinals of the tournament in Dubai on Friday, and has not participated in the Masters in Indian Wells and Miami since 2019.

With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/wUcBn5upc7 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 6, 2023

Serbian tennis player, who is one of the most prominent athletes unvaccinated against the virus, last month applied to the US government for special permission to play in the ATP Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, Reuters reported.



The tournament in Indian Wells starts on Monday and will run until March 19, 2023.